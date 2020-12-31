All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Boston Dynamics shows off its robot, which now dances better than me

Boston Dynamics show off its most advanced robot yet, which can pretty much dance better than most of the human race... hmm.

Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 2:56 AM CST
Boston Dynamics is showing off the latest, and quite simply incredible engineering prowess in having its most advanced robot yet dancing -- with fully choreographed moves I might add -- to "Do you love me" by The Contours.

The robots were dancing with incredible precision, doing the twist, mashed potato and other moves that Tesla CEO and AI enthusiast Elon Musk tweeting: "This is not CGI". Looking at the video it's a scary thought, first of how far AI and robotics has come and two that our robotic overlords are better dancers than most of us.

Boston Dynamics was recently acquired by Hyundai earlier this year, in a deal worth almost $900 million.

