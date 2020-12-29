All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

These pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost $100,000

Caviar's so-way-over-the-top custom AirPods Max Golden White are the luxury version of Apple's new headphones, costing $100,000.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 10:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Caviar is no stranger to high-end products, with the new solid gold PS5 console costing $1 million -- now there's a $100,000 pair of Apple's new high-end AirPods Max.

These pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost 0,000 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new customized AirPods Max will be available in black and white versions, costing $108,000 in total. Caviar says that the earcups on the headphones are made from 750 grams of pure gold, with Caviar adding that it has used "rare crocodile leather" on the headband of the AirPods Max Golden White/Black headphones.

Caviar explains their new $108,000 custom gold-laden headphones: "The AirPods Max Golden White are the luxury version of Apple's loudest new release. Brilliant high pure sound from Caviar jewelers. This precious accessory is made of 750 grams gold and white crocodile leather. It is impossible to look away from this innovative and splendid device created for those who value their uniqueness and want to always be on top".

These pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost $100,000 03 | TweakTown.comThese pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost $100,000 05 | TweakTown.com
These pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost $100,000 07 | TweakTown.comThese pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost $100,000 02 | TweakTown.com

"We are introducing the luxurious new AirPods Max Golden Black, a completely new perspective on headphones from Caviar jewelers. They are made of rare black crocodile leather and pure 750 grams gold. Caviar AirPods Max Golden Black combine the highest sound quality and perfect harmony of classic luxury and style. If you appreciate sophisticated design, laconicism and innovation, this model was created for you".

These pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost $100,000 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.00
$199.00$199.00$160.55
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2020 at 4:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:caviar.global, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.