These pure gold custom AirPods Max headphones cost $100,000

Caviar is no stranger to high-end products, with the new solid gold PS5 console costing $1 million -- now there's a $100,000 pair of Apple's new high-end AirPods Max.

The new customized AirPods Max will be available in black and white versions, costing $108,000 in total. Caviar says that the earcups on the headphones are made from 750 grams of pure gold, with Caviar adding that it has used "rare crocodile leather" on the headband of the AirPods Max Golden White/Black headphones.

Caviar explains their new $108,000 custom gold-laden headphones: "The AirPods Max Golden White are the luxury version of Apple's loudest new release. Brilliant high pure sound from Caviar jewelers. This precious accessory is made of 750 grams gold and white crocodile leather. It is impossible to look away from this innovative and splendid device created for those who value their uniqueness and want to always be on top".

"We are introducing the luxurious new AirPods Max Golden Black, a completely new perspective on headphones from Caviar jewelers. They are made of rare black crocodile leather and pure 750 grams gold. Caviar AirPods Max Golden Black combine the highest sound quality and perfect harmony of classic luxury and style. If you appreciate sophisticated design, laconicism and innovation, this model was created for you".