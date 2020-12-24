Cyberpunk 2077 has a auto-drive car glitch if you turn on photo mode

This Cyberpunk 2077 glitch won't let you stop accelerating while driving, and also turns on auto-run when in first-person mode.

While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 I noticed a peculiar glitch that forced me to auto-run and auto-accelerate while driving.

Have you ever used photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077 while driving and then suddenly couldn't stop your car? It's a bug that you can actually replicate with ease. If you're accelerating in a car, activate photo mode, and once you leave the car/bike/vehicle will stay locked with the pedal to the metal. You can't stop it from accelerating--you can still brake and eventually bring the car to a halt--but it'll keep revving and trying to blast forward. Luckily the glitch stops when you exit the car.

The glitch also works when V. is on foot. If you start sprinting, activate photo mode and exit it, V. will still be running forward without any input. It's frustrating at first, especially if the glitch leads you into a gang war you simply didn't want to get into just yet.

CD Projekt RED should issue a new patch to fix the auto-run problem, but this particular bug is probably on the very bottom. There's still the terrible PS4 and Xbox One performance to iron out.

Thankfully, CDPR just fixed the devastating save corruption bug so gamers don't have to worry about losing their huge save games.