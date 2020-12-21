All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyberpunk 2077 reviewers hit with $27K fine if they leaked out content

Reviewers that leaked out gameplay video from Cyberpunk 2077 before their NDA expired faced fines of $27,000... per infringement.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 21 2020 10:14 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 is now out and has been met with so much controversy it makes my head spin, although my 20-30 hours of playing the game have been virtually hiccup-free.

Cyberpunk 2077 reviewers hit with $27K fine if they leaked out content 03 | TweakTown.com

But before the game was released, reviewers were given codes for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 where their NDA stated if they leaked out gameplay footage before the NDA embargo, they would face fines of $27,000. To makes things worse, the $27K fines were per infraction -- adding up to a hefty amount depending on the number of leaks.

There's chatter that this decision was made by CD PROJEKT RED -- to only give reviewers the PC key to the game -- so they couldn't see the dumpster fire that is the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 is pure trash that runs at 15FPS and has worse-than-N64 level graphics.

NEWS SOURCE:wired.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

