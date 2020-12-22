All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

PS5 with liquid metal lasts 24% longer in heat test than thermal paste

New heat stress tests reveal interesting results about the PlayStation 5's thermal compound, and shows thermal paste can work too.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 11:48 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Surprise: The PS5's liquid metal thermal compound increases longevity in thermal tests.

A new heat test by TronixFix illustrates some of the advantages of the PS5's new liquid metal cooling. The PS5's cooling solution is pretty advanced and uses three main parts: a dual-sided 120mm intake fan, a complex vapor-chamber heat sink design, and a layer of liquid metal that conducts heat from the PS5's main processor chip and passes it to the heat sink. The result is a remarkably quiet, efficient, and cool machine that can perform higher-end 4K 60FPS loads.

The stress test aims to see which thermal interface material (TIM) is better at conducting heat and maintaining longevity. The test includes two PS5s: A stock model with liquid metal, and an altered model with traditional thermal paste. Steve from TronixFix disabled both fans from each PS5 and ran the consoles to see how long they would last before shutting down. Predictably, the PS5 with liquid metal lasted longer.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The golden era of console gaming is here

  • Liquid metal - 16 minutes, 29 seconds
  • Thermal Past - 13 minutes, 12 seconds

The PS5 with thermal past pushed out cooler airflow, but it was louder and its fans revved more erratically. The PS5 with liquid metal, however, outputted more heat because it was conducting more heat from the SoC. The liquid metal is more efficient at pulling heat generated from the processor, which is then dissipated by the heat sink and blown out the back by the powerful 120mm fan. Thus more heat is processed out the back of the system.

The PS5 with thermal paste had cooler exhaust but it was hotter where it counts most--inside the console.

Steve also says thermal paste can work in a pinch, but you shouldn't replace the liquid metal.

PS5 with liquid metal lasts 24% longer in heat test than thermal paste 324 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls - PlayStation 5 (3005730)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.88$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2020 at 11:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.