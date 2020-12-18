All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Xbox is giving away this sweet pair of Mandalorian-themed controllers

Xbox is giving away a pair of custom Star Wars: The Mandalorian Xbox controllers. These won't be for sale, you can only win them.

Published Fri, Dec 18 2020 10:59 PM CST
Xbox is giving away a pair of Star Wars: The Mandalorian-themed Xbox controllers at the end of the year. There's no way to buy these, but someone's going to win them.

Xbox has a pair of one-off controllers that feature custom artwork inspired by Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and it's going to give them both away to one lucky winner.

These amazing controllers come as a set, which Xbox is calling The Mandolorian Xbox Controller Collection. One of the controllers features a bright orange finish with an illustration of baby Yoda on the face. The other controller includes an illustration of The Mandalorian himself.

Xbox said that these controllers wouldn't be offered for sale, so if you want to get your hands-on these sweet collector's pieces, you'll need to throw your name in the hat for a chance to win the December 28th draw.

Xbox said that no purchase is necessary to be eligible, but the contest is only open to US residents who are 18 or older. To enter, you must follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet the contest announcement.

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

