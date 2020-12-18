Xbox is giving away this sweet pair of Mandalorian-themed controllers

Xbox is giving away a pair of custom Star Wars: The Mandalorian Xbox controllers. These won't be for sale, you can only win them.

These amazing controllers come as a set, which Xbox is calling The Mandolorian Xbox Controller Collection. One of the controllers features a bright orange finish with an illustration of baby Yoda on the face. The other controller includes an illustration of The Mandalorian himself.

Xbox said that these controllers wouldn't be offered for sale, so if you want to get your hands-on these sweet collector's pieces, you'll need to throw your name in the hat for a chance to win the December 28th draw.

Xbox said that no purchase is necessary to be eligible, but the contest is only open to US residents who are 18 or older. To enter, you must follow Xbox on Twitter and retweet the contest announcement.