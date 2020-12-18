All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Digital gaming earns a record $11.5 billion in November 2020

Digital games revenues hit a whopping $11.5 billion in November 2020, driven by huge World of Warcraft gains and Call of Duty.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 18 2020 6:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The digital games market generated an incredible $11.5 billion in November 2020 in combined microtransactions and full game purchases, analyst firm SuperData reports.

Digital gaming earns a record .5 billion in November 2020 35 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Nielsen's SuperData just released a report for November 2020, and the results are pretty surprising. Total earnings sit at $11.5 billion, the highest point of 2020 so far and breaking August's record-setting $10.8 billion. World of Warcraft Shadowlands helped PC gaming earnings spike by 22% to hit an all-time revenue record for the platform. Console gaming grew by 24%, but was hindered by lack of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S supply.

Black Ops Cold War led console sales and moved 5.7 million units digitally on all platforms, breaking Black Ops 4's sales milestone. GTA V is still in the top 10 best-earning console games, which is surprising given the game's age.

Digital gaming earns a record $11.5 billion in November 2020 53 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$79.95$79.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/18/2020 at 5:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:superdataresearch.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.