Digital gaming earns a record $11.5 billion in November 2020

The digital games market generated an incredible $11.5 billion in November 2020 in combined microtransactions and full game purchases, analyst firm SuperData reports.

Today Nielsen's SuperData just released a report for November 2020, and the results are pretty surprising. Total earnings sit at $11.5 billion, the highest point of 2020 so far and breaking August's record-setting $10.8 billion. World of Warcraft Shadowlands helped PC gaming earnings spike by 22% to hit an all-time revenue record for the platform. Console gaming grew by 24%, but was hindered by lack of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S supply.

Black Ops Cold War led console sales and moved 5.7 million units digitally on all platforms, breaking Black Ops 4's sales milestone. GTA V is still in the top 10 best-earning console games, which is surprising given the game's age.