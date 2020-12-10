All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs! 🔥

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Disney+ TV show

Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader in new Obi-Wan Disney+ show that chronicles the early years of Vader's reign.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 5:51 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today Disney announced a ton of new Star Wars content, and confirmed Episode II and III's Hayden Christensen will be playing Darth Vader opposite Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Disney+ TV show 34 | TweakTown.com

Set 10 years after the Revenge of the Sith, the Obi-Wan show chronicles the early years of Vader's campaign of terror and destruction across the galaxy. The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who directed episodes The Mandalorian and other shows like Shut Eye, Mr. Robot, The Man in the High Castle, and Better Call Saul. Production isn't set to begin until March 2021 so don't expect the show any time soon. It will premiere on Disney+.

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy promises the Vader vs Kenobi showdown will be the "biggest rematch of the century".

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/10/2020 at 5:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.