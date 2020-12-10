Woman of La Mancha job - locate Anna Hamill: Cyberpunk 2077 guide

Here's how to pass the Woman of La Mancha job in Cyberpunk 2077, one of the first gigs in the game after visiting the ripperdoc.

The Woman of La Mancha gig is one of the earliest gigs in the game, given to you by a fixer after you see a ripperdoc for the first time and get your optics upgraded. If this gig is anything to go by, you'll want to spec up your technical abilities as soon as possible.

Locate Anna Hamill

The first step is to locate Anna Hamill, the last good cop in Night City, so follow the map to the marketplace.

Option 1: if you have a technical ability of four or higher, you can hack open the hotel's door overlooking the marketplace, then enter the room on the right and take over the security cameras. Don't miss the extra stuff in this room - including some rare armor, 1744 eddies, and an access point you can jack in to for another 400 eddies and some legendary quickhack components.

Option 2: there are three NPCs who can give you Anna's location.

There is a vendor in the middle of the marketplace who will give you Anna's location for 600 eddies. Alternatively, if you're a street kid, you can threaten the vendor to get free information.

There is a hooker at the back left of the marketplace who will give you Anna's location for 600 eddies.

There is a ripperdoc at the back of the marketplace who will give you Anna's location if you have enough street cred.

Confront Anna Hamill

If you have a technical ability of four or higher, you can hack the hotel's door overlooking the marketplace. If not, you can pay 151 eddies to get your own room at the hotel. Anna is on the third floor.

If you have a six or higher technical ability, you can open the front door to her room. Otherwise, go to your room on the second floor, exit onto the balcony, and climb up to the third floor. To subdue Anna without a fight, use the following conversation options:

Here to warn you Just wanna help you Your buddies at the NCPD

Otherwise, you're free to use violence.