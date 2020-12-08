All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk seems to be in Cyberpunk 2077

Elon Musk seems to have made an appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED's ambitious new game that features Keanu Reeves.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 9:28 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 news is everywhere right now with the game launching on December 10, and now news is surfacing that Tesla Motors and SpaceX boss Elon Musk is in Cyberpunk 2077.

It was November 22, 2019 when Musk tweeted "See ya in 2077" with a wink emoticon, setting people into a flurry -- but now the game is here and an Elon Musk-like NPC has been spotted in a bathroom inside of the game. CDPR and Musk were tweeting each other last year, with CDPR saying "we had a done deal, Elon" to which he replied: "See ya in 2077".

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk seems to be in Cyberpunk 2077 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk seems to be in Cyberpunk 2077 04 | TweakTown.com

You be the judge -- is this Elon?

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

NEWS SOURCE:adelaidenow.com.au

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

