All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Intel Core i9-11900K spotted on new benchmark, and yep, still on 14nm

Intel's next-gen Core i9-11900K smiles for the benchmark camera, after turning up in a new Ashes of the Singularity benchmark.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 6 2020 10:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's next-gen Core i9-11900K processor has surfaced online, being found in an in-game benchmark run of Ashes of the Singularity.

Intel Core i9-11900K spotted on new benchmark, and yep, still on 14nm 03 | TweakTown.com

The benchmark run of the Core i9-11900K is the first we've seen so far, posted by TUM_APISAK -- with Intel's new Core i9-11900K spotted running at 3.5GHz -- and is setup with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and 32GB of RAM. The system scores 64FPS at 1080p and 62FPS at 1440p -- not that great.

AMD's just-released Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5950X smashes that 1080p score with 70FPS, so expect Intel to be in a very questionable position once the new 11th Gen Core CPUs launch in Q1 2021 -- and I don't think that position will be changing for the entire year... AMD will continue to pummel throughout 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900K Ten Core Desktop Processor (CM8070104282844)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$619.99
$619.99$619.99$629.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2020 at 10:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.