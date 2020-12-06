Intel Core i9-11900K spotted on new benchmark, and yep, still on 14nm

Intel's next-gen Core i9-11900K smiles for the benchmark camera, after turning up in a new Ashes of the Singularity benchmark.

Intel's next-gen Core i9-11900K processor has surfaced online, being found in an in-game benchmark run of Ashes of the Singularity.

The benchmark run of the Core i9-11900K is the first we've seen so far, posted by TUM_APISAK -- with Intel's new Core i9-11900K spotted running at 3.5GHz -- and is setup with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and 32GB of RAM. The system scores 64FPS at 1080p and 62FPS at 1440p -- not that great.

AMD's just-released Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5950X smashes that 1080p score with 70FPS, so expect Intel to be in a very questionable position once the new 11th Gen Core CPUs launch in Q1 2021 -- and I don't think that position will be changing for the entire year... AMD will continue to pummel throughout 2021.