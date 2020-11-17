Intel Core i9-11900K teased: 8C/16T at up to 4.8GHz all-core CPU boost

Intel teased its next-gen Rocket Lake-S processor family back in early-October, trying to get ahead of AMD's stomping with Zen 3 -- and now we're hearing some early specs on the new Core i9-11900K processor.

A new tweet on Twitter has teased the 11th Gen Core family of CPUs, that Intel will reportedly release as the Core i5-1140, Core i5-11600K, Core i7-11700K, and the flagship Core i9-11900K. They'll all have varying clock speeds and cache amounts, obviously.

But it's the flagship Core i9-11900K that we are looking at here, which is a drop down on the current Core i9-10900K in pure core count -- 8C/16T on the Core i9-11900K versus 10C/20T on the Core i9-10900K. What we do have here is 100MHz on top of the single-core CPU boost (5.3GHz versus 5.2GHz) and 20MB of L3 cache versus 16MB of L3 cache.

We should expect pricing very close to, or right on the 10th Gen Core CPU pricing, with more details on the new chips in early 2021.