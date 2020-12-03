Microsoft CEO: We are absolutely very, very much focused on gaming

Armed with Game Pass and a new next-gen console duo, Microsoft doubles down on the Xbox gaming brand and promises more investment.

It's true gaming doesn't make nearly as much as Microsoft's other segments, but Xbox is a continual source of guaranteed revenues that are important to the company.

Game Pass and an expanded ecosystem of cross-platform integration has given Microsoft high confidence in gaming. In 7 years, Microsoft went from possibly shutting down Xbox to transforming it into an $11 billion/year segment. This radical turnaround has given Microsoft a taste of gaming success, and now they want more billion-dollar earnings. "In gaming, revenue exceeded $11 billion, as we continue to expand our opportunity to reach the world's 3 billion gamers," Microsoft reports.

In a recent annual shareholders meeting, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the company is "very, very much focused on gaming". The Xbox brand isn't going anywhere, especially now that it's a money-making service that bridges consoles, PCs, and mobile phones. Nadella reiterates Microsoft's emphasis on cross-platform reach, and how Xbox consoles aren't the center any more.