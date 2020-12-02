All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

AMD announces virtual CES 2021 keynote for January 12, 2021

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will take the virtual stage on January 12, 2021 for a virtual CES 2021 keynote, Ryzen 5000 mobility CPUs, more.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 2 2020 8:08 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has announced that it will be hosting a CES 2021 keynote on January 12, 2021 -- where we can expect some announcements of products that will be released throughout 2021.

The company has just launched its Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops, and kinda paper launched its new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. With CES 2021 right around the corner -- if you can believe this year is nearly over, that is -- AMD is announcing its plans for a CES 2021 virtual keynote.

The official CES website explains: "AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions".

"Dr. Lisa SuDr. Lisa Su has held the position of AMD president and chief executive officer since October 2014, and she serves on the AMD Board of Directors. In 2014, Dr. Su was chief operating officer responsible for integrating AMD's business units, sales, global operations and infrastructure enablement teams into a single market-facing organization responsible for product strategy and execution".

"Dr. Su joined AMD in January 2012 as senior vice president and general manager, global business units and was responsible for driving end-to-end business execution of AMD products and solutions".

AMD announces virtual CES 2021 keynote for January 12, 2021 01 | TweakTown.com
Follow on Google News
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 3950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$721.99
$721.99$709.99$709.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2020 at 8:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ces.tech

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.