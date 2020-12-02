AMD announces virtual CES 2021 keynote for January 12, 2021

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will take the virtual stage on January 12, 2021 for a virtual CES 2021 keynote, Ryzen 5000 mobility CPUs, more.

AMD has announced that it will be hosting a CES 2021 keynote on January 12, 2021 -- where we can expect some announcements of products that will be released throughout 2021.

The company has just launched its Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops, and kinda paper launched its new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. With CES 2021 right around the corner -- if you can believe this year is nearly over, that is -- AMD is announcing its plans for a CES 2021 virtual keynote.

The official CES website explains: "AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions".

"Dr. Lisa SuDr. Lisa Su has held the position of AMD president and chief executive officer since October 2014, and she serves on the AMD Board of Directors. In 2014, Dr. Su was chief operating officer responsible for integrating AMD's business units, sales, global operations and infrastructure enablement teams into a single market-facing organization responsible for product strategy and execution".

"Dr. Su joined AMD in January 2012 as senior vice president and general manager, global business units and was responsible for driving end-to-end business execution of AMD products and solutions".