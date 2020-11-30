Greedfall is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X with new expansion

Greedfall is getting enhanced and re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next-gen consoles, the developer today revealed.

Spiders' latest RPG Greedfall is coming to next-gen consoles as a separate re-release, and Focus Home Interactive will reprise its role as publisher. The devs are also making a brand new expansion for Greedfall, but exact details are light. The press release didn't mention any exact performance targets (e.g. 4K 60FPS) or whether or not existing PS4 and Xbox One owners would get a free upgrade to the next-gen version.

Right now info is slim and we know just two things: A next-gen version is coming, and a new story DLC is dropping. Specifics on expansion storylines, cost, etc. haven't been revealed.

Check below for a copy of the press release sent out by Nacon: