Here's our Top 10 best handpicked Amazon Black Friday tech deals!

Published Thu, Nov 26 2020 11:28 AM CST | Updated Thu, Nov 26 2020 11:44 AM CST
Black Friday is no doubt one of the best times to grab a great deal on tech products and like previous years, Amazon has no shortage to select from.
We have gone through Amazon's computers and gaming deals and handpicked the deals we think are the best. The list is below - happy shopping!
Top 10 Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals!
#1 - Intel Core i9-10900F Desktop Processor 10 Cores up to 5.2 GHz Without Processor Graphics LGA 1200 (Intel 400 Series chipset) 65W
- List Price: $423.00
- With Deal: $364.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $58.01 (14%)
#2 - SAMSUNG 32-Inch G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor with 1000R Curved Screen, 144Hz, 1ms, FreeSync Premium, QHD (LC32G55TQWNXZA), Black
- List Price: $349.99
- With Deal: $289.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $60 (17%)
#3 - Google Nest Wi-Fi Router 2 Pack (2nd Generation) - 4x4 AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers with 4400 Sq Ft Coverage
- List Price: $299.00
- With Deal: $219.00 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $80 (27%)
#4 - NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK62) - AX1800 router with 1 satellite extender, coverage up to 3,000 sq. ft. and 25+ devices
- List Price: $229.99
- With Deal: $179.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $50 (22%)
#5 - Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 5 Standard Edition
- List Price: $59.99
- With Deal: $29.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $30 (50%)
#6 - SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB Internal SSD - SATA III 6 GB/S, 2.5"/7mm, Up to 560 MB/S - SDSSDH3-4T00-G25
- List Price: $599.99
- With Deal: $399.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $200 (33%)
#7 - Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - USB Passthrough & Media Controls - Linear & Quiet - Cherry MX Red - RGB LED Backlit
- List Price: $159.99
- With Deal: $119.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $40 (25%)
#8 - SAMSUNG 980 PRO 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD M.2 (MZ-V8P500B)
- List Price: $149.99
- With Deal: $119.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $30 (20%)
#9 - SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-1T00-GN6MA
- List Price: $449.99
- With Deal: $182.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $267.00 (59%)
#10 - SAMSUNG T7 Touch Portable SSD 2TB - Up to 1050MB/s - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive, Black (MU-PC2T0K/WW)
- List Price: $399.99
- With Deal: $299.99 & FREE Shipping
- You Save: $100.00 (25%)
