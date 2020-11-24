All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC smiles for the camera

We should expect ASUS to unleash the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC graphics card for over just over $400 on December 2.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Nov 24 2020 10:33 PM CST
NVIDIA and its AIB partners are preparing for the impending release of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, with the new custom ASUS RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming smiling for the camera. Check it out:

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC smiles for the camera 01 | TweakTown.com
ASUS appears to be going with a triple-fan cooler on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming, with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector required. You still have a chunky 2.5-slot card, so I would've liked to have seen a thinner dual-slot card with a single 8-pin connector, that would've been nice.

We should expect some higher clocks than NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition card, but expect the ROG STRIX variant to have even higher clocks. As for pricing, we should expect a little over $400 when it launches next month.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC smiles for the camera 02 | TweakTown.com
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC smiles for the camera 03 | TweakTown.comASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC smiles for the camera 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

