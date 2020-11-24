ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC smiles for the camera

We should expect ASUS to unleash the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC graphics card for over just over $400 on December 2.

NVIDIA and its AIB partners are preparing for the impending release of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, with the new custom ASUS RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming smiling for the camera. Check it out:

ASUS appears to be going with a triple-fan cooler on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming, with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector required. You still have a chunky 2.5-slot card, so I would've liked to have seen a thinner dual-slot card with a single 8-pin connector, that would've been nice.

We should expect some higher clocks than NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition card, but expect the ROG STRIX variant to have even higher clocks. As for pricing, we should expect a little over $400 when it launches next month.