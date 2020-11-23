Here's 46 screenshots of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay with RTX enabled

In a new video released by CD PROJEKT RED and NVIDIA, we get a closer look at NVIDIA's next-gen RTX technology running in new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage. You can read more on that here, or check out the slick video below:

The trailer talks about the details of the open world of Cyberpunk 2077, but in the second half of the video we get our latest look at GeForce RTX-powered graphics. It definitely adds to the experience in the video, but I do want to see it running in person, in the flesh on a new GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3090.

I couldn't find any screenshots online, so I took a bunch of screen grabs for your viewing pleasure if you want to flick through some pictures and zoom in on some of the finer details of the RTX-powered Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have RTX ray traced shadows and DLSS, so you'll be able to mix them both to get some ray traced graphics mixed with an AI-powered upscaler helping with performance.

The lower quality of graphics in the reflections, I'm sure NVIDIA is wanting to show ray tracing and DLSS off in their best case scenario -- but this makes me want to definitely have a deeper dive into the RTX side of things when Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10.