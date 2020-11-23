This new Cyberpunk 2077 footage features brand new RTX gameplay

CD PROJEKT RED shows off Night City in a way you haven't seen before -- with RTX ON in some new never-before-seen gameplay video.

CD PROJEKT RED and NVIDIA have shown off some new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage, showing off all the fancy RTX ray tracing effects. Check it out:

CDPR said that they worked "worked very closely with NVIDIA to bring ray tracing to the game", with Jakub Knapik, Lighting and FX Art Director at CD PROJEKT RED, explains that turning on RTX in Cyberpunk 2077 "took on a whole new level".

Knapik continued: "with ray tracing the whole idea of making this world simulator gets this extra crazy boost. First thing I like to point out is the shadows. When you have the whole city, see it through the horizon. And it's all so complex. You have antennas, buildings, cars, people, everything is super busy. And normally you need to do some shortcuts... and ray tracing is cutting the shortcuts. Everything is getting a perfect shadow".

"Another thing that I really love with ray tracing, and though I didn't really realize how important it is until I saw it... is ray traced reflections. You can see in reflections even further, further away from you. Your brain gets this extra pill of comfort because you understand the reality better when you play. That's a huge bonus".

Marcin Gollent, Rendering Lead at CD PROJEKT RED said: "Night City is full of reflective surfaces, glass, aluminum, metals, rain bubbles... leverage real-time ray tracing made that experience even more convincing to the player".

Cyberpunk 2077 gets another injection of NVIDIA technology with DLSS support, which will render the game at a lower resolution and use AI and your GPU to upscale it to your desired resolution. This will be great for turning on ray tracing as it'll help with the performance hit by rendering it at a lower resolution and using DLSS to help upscale.