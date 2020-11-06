AMD Ryzen 9 5950X hits insane 6.35GHz on ALL 16 cores with LN2 cooling

AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X processor unleashes world domination on overclocking records, and I'm sure Intel is crying in the closet.

AMD has finally unleashed its new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, led by the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor rocking 16 cores and 32 threads -- well, that CPU has been pushed far beyond its limits.

A bunch of the world's best overclockers have gotten their grubby mits on the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, with the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X overclocked to a mind-boggling 6.35GHz on LN2 cooling. TSAIK is behind the overclock, using MSI's flagship MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X is a beasty 16-core, 32-thread CPU with up to 4.9GHz boost out of the box, but the LN2 cooling used saw it smashing 6.35GHz on all cores which is quite the feat.