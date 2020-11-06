All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X hits insane 6.35GHz on ALL 16 cores with LN2 cooling

AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X processor unleashes world domination on overclocking records, and I'm sure Intel is crying in the closet.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Nov 6 2020 7:29 PM CST
AMD has finally unleashed its new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, led by the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor rocking 16 cores and 32 threads -- well, that CPU has been pushed far beyond its limits.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X hits insane 6.35GHz on ALL 16 cores with LN2 cooling 03 | TweakTown.com

A bunch of the world's best overclockers have gotten their grubby mits on the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, with the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X overclocked to a mind-boggling 6.35GHz on LN2 cooling. TSAIK is behind the overclock, using MSI's flagship MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X is a beasty 16-core, 32-thread CPU with up to 4.9GHz boost out of the box, but the LN2 cooling used saw it smashing 6.35GHz on all cores which is quite the feat.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

