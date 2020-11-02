All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies

Two ASRock B460 Steel Legend motherboards along with some cool ASRock goodies are up for grabs right here in our latest giveaway!

@camwilmot
Published Mon, Nov 2 2020 10:37 PM CST
New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with ASRock to give away two of their Intel B460 motherboards which support 10th Gen Intel Core processors (Socket 1200), along with some goodies.

GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies 1 | TweakTown.com

The first winner will take home the ASRock B460 Steel Legend along with ASRock goodies including an ASRock blanket, ASRock Wrist Rest Pad, and ASRock 3-in-1 USB charging cable. The second winner will take home the ASRock B460M Steel Legend along with ASRock goodies including an ASRock blanket, ASRock Wrist Rest Pad, and ASRock 3-in-1 USB charging cable.

Steel Legend represents the philosophical state of rock-solid durability and irresistible aesthetics. Built around most demanding specs and features, the Steel Legend series aims at daily users and mainstream enthusiasts! Providing a strong array of materials/components to ensure a stable and reliable performance.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from November 3, 2020 until November 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
