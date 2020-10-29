Intel details next-gen Rocket Lake-S architecture, ready for Q1 2021

Intel tries to steal AMD's new Zen 3 thunder with Rocket Lake-S, with the new chip promised for Q1 2021 with PCIe 4.0 and more.

Intel teased its next-gen Rocket Lake-S family of processors were coming in Q1 2021, but the company has taken the time in the 24 hours after AMD's new Zen 3 processors were unveiled, to detail their new 11th Gen Core CPU architecture.

Intel details its new 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors as bringing a new desktop architecture known as Cypress Cove to the table. The company says that Cypress Cove was "designed to transform hardware and software efficiency and increase performance".

The company is promising the new Rocket Lake-S family of CPUs will profit double-digit IPC improvements over the previous generation, as well as beefier integrated graphics with Intel UHD graphics featuring the new Intel Xe Graphics architecture.

Intel details why frequency and IPC improvements and why they matter, saying: "Games and most applications continue to depend on high-frequency cores to drive high frame rates and lower latency. In addition, the number of instructions per clock (IPC) improve on the performance that frequency delivers by executing more instructions. Intel continues to push the limits of performance with IPC gains and the frequencies necessary for gaming, content creation and multitasking".

Intel's new 11th Gen Core S-Series CPUs will offer: