Baby Yoda comes to Star Wars Squadrons with new Mandalorian DLC

Baby Yoda arrives in a new The Mandalorian crossover supply drop in Star Wars Squadrons, bringing lots of cosmetics/trinkets.

Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 6:51 PM CDT
In prep for The Mandalorian season 2's premiere on October 30, EA Motive has announced a nifty crossover event that features our favorite green Force-wielding alien baby.

Starting Wednesday, October 28, gamers can unlock new Mandalorian-themed cosmetics in Star Wars Squadrons. The best part about this news is that Baby Yoda himself will be an unlockable trinket for your ship's dashboard. The Child will help bring you good Light Side cheer as you're blasting Imperial dogs out of the sky.

Baby Yoda is only unlockable for New Republic ships, and the Mando supply drop brings a total of 8 new timed cosmetics to unlock: one hologram, one decal, one dashboard flair, and one hanging flair per faction. All of these drops will be earnable in-game and won't be sold as microtransactions (thankfully, Squadrons doesn't have any in-game purchases).

