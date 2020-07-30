NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

EA reveals why Star Wars Squadrons is $40 without microtransactions

Star Wars Squadrons isn't a live game, therefore it's not monetized with microtransactions, EA frames it as smaller-scale game.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Thu, Jul 30 2020 5:16 PM CDT

Star Wars Squadrons is a $40 game for a number of reasons, and it looks like EA is changing how it sees Star Wars games.

EA reveals why Star Wars Squadrons is $40 without microtransactions 1 | TweakTown.com

Typically when a game with online play is lower priced that means it'll have in-game purchases. mTX is a way to offset the lower retail price tag. On the surface, Star Wars Squadrons has the potential to be a big live service game monetized with microtransactions.

It has a grindy upgrade-based gameplay loop complete with cosmetic and game-affecting content, online multiplayer, and a campaign. It also fills a void left by Battlefront II, which has now been sunset.

But EA doesn't define Squadrons in this way. It's not a live game that'll have lots of expansion over time. Instead, EA sees it as a smaller-scale title. It simply doesn't have the wide, sweeping breadth as something like Battlefront II, FIFA or Apex Legends.

"Our games are on different scales. We designed Squadrons to really focus on Star Wars dogfighting fantasy. It doesn't have the breadth of some of our games and we wanted to make it more widely available (cross-platform, cross-play, VR). That's why we lowered the price to $40," said EA CFO Blake Jorgensen in a recent Q1'21 earnings call.

This is pretty surprising given Squardons has all the main features of a live game. There's also massive access with cross-play and full VR support across PC and PSVR HMDs. Usually when we see online play with cross-play and a particular gameplay loop, that means the game is monetized. But not Squadrons.

"We think about the expectations of our players first and foremost," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. "This is a very deep and immersive game and we felt this is the price point given the depth and breadth of the game."

It's possible that EA has learned from Battlefront II's huge microtransaction controversy. It's also likely that Jedi: Fallen Order's massive success has fundamentally changed how EA makes Star Wars games.

Squadrons will release October 2, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, complete with full cross-play on all platforms. It's also coming to PC-powered VR headsets and PlayStation VR.

Check below for more info from EA:

STAY ON TARGET

Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars™: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support.

MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS

Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

PROTECT THE GALAXY

Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

ALL WINGS REPORT IN

Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you're the galaxy's finest.

MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS

Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets - including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

GET IN THE COCKPIT

The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and - with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space - feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot's seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.

THE MISSION IS CLEAR

Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars: Squadrons - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99$39.99$39.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/30/2020 at 5:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:event.on24.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.