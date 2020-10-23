Here's when the US will be in the darkest time of the entire pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is going to get a whole lot worse in the United States, and this is when it will be the darkest.

You don't need to be an epidemiologist to be able to tell that the coronavirus situation in the United States is gradually getting worse.

Coronavirus infections in the US. over the last two weeks have increased by 32%, and now we are heading for the cooler months of the year, where it is expected to get a whole lot tougher. Public health experts are expecting surges as Americans begin to head indoors to escape the cold. As people head indoors, the transmission risk for the virus increases exponentially, hence experts expecting surges.

In a recent interview with NBC's Meet The Press, Dr. Osterholm, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota said that the next 6 - 12 weeks "are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic." At the moment, the new daily coronavirus cases in the US are sitting at around 60,000, Dr. Osterholm believes this number could increase to a much larger 67,000 to 75,000 cases. For more information on this story, check out this link here.