This is the only trailer you need to watch for Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft releases new Watch Dogs: Legion: Classroom 101 Co-Op video, which shows how you can join the Resistance with your friends.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 21 2020 10:30 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Oct 21 2020 10:36 PM CDT
Watch Dogs: Legion is close to release, with Ubisoft unveiling a new 'Classroom 101' trailer with real actors, and I have to say it's actually great. Check it out:

Ubisoft has built an incredible world with Watch Dogs: Legion, where you can play anyone in London and all of it cooperatively with a friend. The new trailer shows off some "never-before-seen gameplay innovation that allows you to recruit and play as anyone you see".

The developer explains the Team Up with Friends co-op side of Watch Dogs: Legion as: "Join forces with up to three friends in online multiplayer as you freely explore London together or take on special co-op missions, and unique game modes. Enjoy free regular updates adding new online content, rewards and themed events".

