Impossible Foods has plant-based milk, says it tastes like real milk

Impossible Foods is known for its plant-based meat, something that is made to taste like real meat -- and now the company is making a new Impossible Milk.

The company says that its new Impossible milk is still in the works, with Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown saying the new plant-based milk doesn't compare to the soy or other plant-based milks. Impossible Foods said this week that it is doubling its R&D team over the next year into more plant-based products, including milk and other initiatives.

Impossible Foods raised $700 million in 2020, and will use the major injection of funds into hiring new staff throughout the company. Brown explains: "We want the milk that a dairy milk consumer will choose".

Brown continued: "We have made prototypes from a number of different plant sources". In its prototype form, Brown said that the choice of soy is "a very good choice from a nutritional standpoint and a supply chain standpoint, and for those reasons I think there's a decent chance that it will be the base protein for our product".