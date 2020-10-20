NVIDIA shows how good DLSS 2.0 tech is with new Enlisted game trailer

Enlisted is a launch title for Xbox Series X/S at 4K 60FPS, but on the PC and GeForce with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 tech -- it's incredible.

NVIDIA has just announced that 12 games will be injected with beautiful RTX and DLSS technologies over the coming months, with some of the biggest games of the year included.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on October on November 13 while Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19. But on top of that list includes a bunch of other games, but standing out from those games is Enlisted -- a new squad-based MMOFPS with ray-traced global illumination and DLSS 2.0 technology.

Enlisted is also part of the Xbox Series X/S launch as a Game Preview title and timed console exclusive, the developer teased on Twitter saying that it will have ray traced global illumination, 4K 60FPS, and much more on Microsoft's next-gen Xbox consoles.

