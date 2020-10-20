SK Hynix buys Intel's NAND business for $9 billion

SK Hynix has purchased Intel's NAND flash business for $9 billion in sweeping storage deal, but it won't own Optane SSD tech.

Semiconductor titan SK Hynix has purchased Intel's NAND segment in a sweeping $9 billion deal. The South Korean memory-maker will spend $7 billion upfront to acquire three parts of Intel's business: NAND SSD IP and employees, NAND components and wafers including R&D employees, and the Intel Fab 68 plant in Dalian, China. Intel will keep the Optane brand.

SK Hynix will spend the additional $2 billion once the deal closes in 2025, and Intel will continue designing manufacturing flash memory at the Dalian plant until closing.

Despite the uncertain, volatile memory market, Intel's NSG branch earnings jumped 76% to $1.7 billion. SK Hynix bought Intel for the company's innovative QLC flash memory, NAND R&D advancements, and established manufacturing facilities.

