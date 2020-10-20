Modern Warfare, Warzone install size shrinks thanks uninstall options
Gamers can now choose to custom uninstall features and modes they don't want in order to shrink the game's massive 250GB install.
Players can now slice the storage-hungry behemoth that is Modern Warfare and reduce file sizes.
After months of increasingly gigantic patches that pushed the game to 250GB, Infinity Ward finally made good on its promise to shrink Modern Warfare's install size. Gamers can now carve up the game and only install modes they want to play. If you only play multiplayer, you can keep Warzone and Modern Warfare MP installed and remove campaign completely. Or you can keep campaign and nix multiplayer.
With the new season 6 update, users can modify existing installs or start a new install from scratch. The feature is similar to the custom install feature introduced with the Master Chief Collection on PC and Xbox One, which lets you select which games you want and which gametypes to install.
Modern Warfare and Warzone will likely continue getting bigger as more content is added, but at least now gamers have a way to control and mitigate the massive install sizes.
Here's some instructions courtesy of Infinity Ward:
Modifying an Existing Installation
1. Ensure the game is not running before continuing this process.
2. Open the Battle.net launcher and select the game on the left panel.
3. While on this screen, do not launch the game. Instead, click the "Options" menu on the upper left portion of the launcher (below the game's title and above the featured image or video player).
4. Click on "Modify Install" within this submenu.
5. On the Game Content pop-up window that opens, click "Modify Install." You can also change where the game is installed, change the default language, enable auto-updates and create a desktop shortcut in this submenu.
6. Uncheck the content you do not want to be installed, such as Campaign, Special Ops, or Multiplayer, then click on the "Confirm" button. Note: Warzone cannot be uninstalled.
7. Click "Start Install." Note: if all packs are installed, this should only remove content that was unchecked and not reinstall content.
Performing a Fresh Install
1. Open the Battle.Net launcher and select the game on the left panel.
2. On the Modern Warfare screen, click the "Install" button, which will prompt an installation pop-up window.
3. In the Game Content section of the installer pop-up window, click "Modify Install." You can also change where the game is installed, change the default language, enable auto-updates and create a desktop shortcut in this submenu.
4. Uncheck the content you do not want to be installed, such as Campaign, Special Ops, or Multiplayer, then click on the "Confirm" button. Note: Warzone cannot be uninstalled.
5. Click "Start Install."