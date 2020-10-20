Modern Warfare, Warzone install size shrinks thanks uninstall options

Gamers can now choose to custom uninstall features and modes they don't want in order to shrink the game's massive 250GB install.

Players can now slice the storage-hungry behemoth that is Modern Warfare and reduce file sizes.

After months of increasingly gigantic patches that pushed the game to 250GB, Infinity Ward finally made good on its promise to shrink Modern Warfare's install size. Gamers can now carve up the game and only install modes they want to play. If you only play multiplayer, you can keep Warzone and Modern Warfare MP installed and remove campaign completely. Or you can keep campaign and nix multiplayer.

With the new season 6 update, users can modify existing installs or start a new install from scratch. The feature is similar to the custom install feature introduced with the Master Chief Collection on PC and Xbox One, which lets you select which games you want and which gametypes to install.

Modern Warfare and Warzone will likely continue getting bigger as more content is added, but at least now gamers have a way to control and mitigate the massive install sizes.

Here's some instructions courtesy of Infinity Ward: