Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now takes up close to 250GB on the PC

If you've got a 250GB SSD, and have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare installed on it -- you're now forced to upgrade your SSD.

It was just a few months ago that the installation size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tipped over 200GB, but with the recent huge Season 6 update that weighed 57GB on the PC -- the overall size of COD: MW is now tipping towards 250GB.

This has pissed off a lot of gamers, with 250GB SSD owners effectively forced to move the game off of their SSD and onto something bigger -- or upgrade. Even at launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was ridiculously huge weighing in at 175GB.

But after a few updates it passed 200GB, then 220GB, and now it is close to 250GB in size. Why? The game has the single-player campaign, cooperative Special Ops mode, and then the battle royale monster Warzone.

Console gamers haven't had to worry about this as much, as Infinity Ward has given them the option to uninstall particular modes (so if you only play Warzone, you can remove the other parts and save 10s of GBs of space). PC gamers aren't provided with this option, so they're forced to have a game that takes up a quarter of a terabyte.

Remember that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is about to be released... so it'll be interesting to see how big that game is (from Raven Software and Treyarch) compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward.