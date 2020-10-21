Atari's new hotel concepts look like a futuristic sci-fi dreamscape

Atari has lofty ambitions for its new hotels and resorts, and new stylish renders reveal a retro-futuristic sci-fi design.

Atari revealed new concepts for its ambitious hotel and resort business, which is set to launch in 2022 across eight major cities.

Get ready 80s gaming fans--Atari has teamed up with GSD Group and architectural experts at Gensler to create a new kind of hotel. The idea is to make a kind of Atari interactive museum-resort that blends comfortable amenities with tons of interactive and gaming experiences. The gaming attractions range from esports venues, and fully-fledged arcades with Atari classics, to new-age gaming and even virtual reality demos.

Expect to see things like Pong, Asteroids, Centipede, Pac-Man, and other iconic games in a playable arcade, complete with 80s pop culture decorations on the walls. You will also see the new Atari VCS console in playable form, with old-school games and new-school exclusives alike.

Check below for more info from the press release fact sheet, including planned city rollouts and amenities.

The hotels are planned to launch in 2022 across eight major cities:

Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix, Arizona,

Austin, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

Denver, Colorado

San Francisco, California

San Joes, California

Seattle, Washington

Atari Hotels perfectly blends the past, present, and future of video games and entertainment for a destination that offers guests a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, complete with state of the art amenities for esports fans and content creators. Guests can enjoy the latest in video games, experience cutting-edge immersive entertainment, purchase exclusive Atari Hotels merchandise, and play the night away in retro-style gaming arcades. A speakeasy and fully-equipped nightclub will be available for adult guests, as well as themed restaurants and bars. Atari Hotels delightfully plays with the themes of retro-futurism, pop culture, and nostalgia - offering fun for the whole family.

Atari Hotels guests can enjoy amenities such as:

○ The latest in video games - new titles, consoles, hardware, and peripherals

○ Cutting-edge immersive entertainment

○ Exclusive Atari Hotels merchandise

○ Retro-style gaming arcades

○ Pop-culture-themed bars and a traditional-style speakeasy and nightclub (for

adult guests)

○ Themed restaurants

○ State of the art esports multiplex

○ Multi-purpose gaming arena

○ Experiential entertainment

○ Immersive accommodations before, during, and after a guest's visit