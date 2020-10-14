All of EK's water cooling starter kits are now copper-based

NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
EK is no longer selling aluminum-based individual components and starter kits. Fluid Gaming parts now only available in pre-builts.

Published Wed, Oct 14 2020 9:46 PM CDT
EK announced that it would no longer sell its entry-level EK Fluid Gaming aluminum water cooling systems to consumers. To avoid the risk of mixing metals, all EK custom cooling components will now be copper.

EK introduced the Fluid Gaming lineup a few years ago as an entry-level line of water-cooling parts for mainstream consumers. The Fluid Gaming series featured aluminum components, which were cheaper to manufacture and allowed EK to sell kits at an attractive price point. The Fluid Gaming line worked well, but the aluminum parts meant that Fluid Gaming parts weren't compatible with the rest of EK's water cooling components.

EK said that the Fluid Gaming brand is not going away, and neither are aluminum parts. EK will continue to sell pre-built gaming PCs under the Fluid Gaming PC brand, and those systems will include aluminum Fluid Gaming components. System builders will also have the option of selling Fluid Gaming hardware in their pre-built gaming machines.

EK said that existing EK Fluid Gaming owners need not worry. The company intends to maintain support for Fluid Gaming custom loops. It will produce upgrade components for the new generation of NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, which existing Fluid Gaming customers can buy as standalone parts.

EK is planning to discontinue spare parts for the Fluid Gaming series, so your upgrade path is probably limited if you have one of these kits. EK is offering a 20% on the purchase of an EK-Classic liquid cooling kit to anyone who can produce a proof of purchase for an EK-Fluid Gaming Kit. Alternatively, EK will give you $100 off the purchase of any liquid-cooled Fluid Gaming PC.

NEWS SOURCE:ekwb.com

