Say hello to the ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM edition

ASUS looks to be launching new Z490-based ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM Edition motherboard, inspired by Japanese anime.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 11:11 PM CDT
ASUS has just teased its new Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM motherboard, which will have a pre-installed waterblock for enthusiasts to dip their toes in watercooled CPU goodness.

The new Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM motherboard is inspired by GUNDAM, the popular Japanese anime. The new GUNDAM Edition motherboard packs a pre-installed monoblock over the CPU, VRM, and chipset area -- with the GUNDAM-inspired silver, white, blue, yellow, and red style.

I'm sure most of these motherboards will end up being purchased and never used, being collectors items instead. Still, I'm hoping someone builds an all-GUNDAM-themed gaming PC with the new ASUS Z490 ROG Maximus XII Extreme GUNDAM motherboard.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

