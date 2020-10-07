PlayStation 5 has 120mm double-sided air intake cooling fan

The PlayStation 5 teardown reveal is finally here. Now we get a proper look at the PS5's cooling solution.

The PS5 features a massive 120mm fan that can pull air from both sides of the console, a new teardown video reveals. The PS5's strange chassis is specifically designed to pull air in a certain way through the intake vents, and the powerful 120mm centrifugal fan is 45mm thick and features sharp fins to direct the airflow. The entire rear of the PS5 is devoted to heat exhaust.

The PS5's cooling solution is somewhat similar to the Xbox Series X's insofar as size, but not in specificity. The Series X's fan is 130mm and pulls air from bottom to top, and the PS5 pulls air from the sides to push out the back.