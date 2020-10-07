NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

PlayStation 5 has 120mm double-sided air intake cooling fan

Sony's next-gen PS5 sports a unique 120mm dual-sided intake fan that pulls tremendous airflow to keep the console nice and cool.

Published Wed, Oct 7 2020 7:24 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Oct 7 2020 12:17 PM CDT
The PlayStation 5 teardown reveal is finally here. Now we get a proper look at the PS5's cooling solution.

The PS5 features a massive 120mm fan that can pull air from both sides of the console, a new teardown video reveals. The PS5's strange chassis is specifically designed to pull air in a certain way through the intake vents, and the powerful 120mm centrifugal fan is 45mm thick and features sharp fins to direct the airflow. The entire rear of the PS5 is devoted to heat exhaust.

The PS5's cooling solution is somewhat similar to the Xbox Series X's insofar as size, but not in specificity. The Series X's fan is 130mm and pulls air from bottom to top, and the PS5 pulls air from the sides to push out the back.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

