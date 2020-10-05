NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Call of Duty Mobile has made nearly $500 million in one year

Activision's new Call of Duty mobile shooter is massively successful especially in the United States with nearly $500m in 1 year.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 5 2020 1:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty Mobile has been a tremendous success right out of the gate, amassing nearly half a billion dollars in revenues and taking the #3 spot in the U.S. in its first year of availability.

Call of Duty Mobile has made nearly $500 million in one year 53 | TweakTown.com

There's nothing like Call of Duty; the IP is a trend-setter and its annualized installments routinely rake in hundreds of millions in game sales and long-term monetization for Activision. Now with the new mobile-based Call of Duty game, Activision has expanded its focus to tap gaming's most lucrative platform. And tap it the company has; the free-to-play CoD Mobile has generated $480 million in microtransactions in its first year on the market.

According to analyst firm Sensor Tower, Call of Duty Mobile has made considerable revenues since releasing in October 2019. The game has earned about $480m in mTX spending and overall earnings peaked in Q2'20 during the coronavirus lockdowns. Downloads sit at about 270 million worldwide, but CoD Mobile is doing extremely well in the U.S., where it's taken the #3 top mobile shooter spot behind Fortnite (#2) and PUBG (#1).

The F2P game's success lies with Activision's new four-part plan, which emphasizes monetization, full game releases, mobile ports, and new engagement models. We've seen evidence of the last two with a number of mobile-based releases of Activision-Blizzard's most popular IPs, including CoD and the upcoming Diablo Immortal, and the latter, new engagement models, is highlighted with the unique cross-progression/cross-play/cross-SKU business model of Call of Duty Warzone.

CoD Mobile is an important piece to Activision's earnings pie, but Warzone represents the biggest thing the company has ever done. Check our video below for more info on why Warzone is so transformative:

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2020 at 1:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sensortower.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.