Call of Duty: Modern Warfare download size is now over 200GB on PC

I just went to install Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on my PC, and the download size is now 212GB!

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 26, 2020 at 9:43 pm CDT

Infinity Ward might have said it wants to shrink the gigantic install sizes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, especially now that its new battle royale mode Warzone has launched, but it's still a gigantic download -- and now even more so, on the PC.

I've just setup a bunch of new PCs here in my new house and I've gone to install Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on my gaming PC and noticed the install size was 212GB. I remembered it was 199GB last week, but now the game requires over 200GB to install on the PC weighing in at an absolutely gigantic 212GB.

The developer is well aware of the gigantic strain on your internet connection, and the internet connections of the tens of millions of gamers who play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its new Warzone mode.

Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams explained at the time: "We're continuing to sweep all assets to make size reductions where we can, and also further optimize future patches for size. If helpful, one reminder for console players, you can uninstall the content packs for modes that you're not playing if you want to free up space".

Still doesn't take away from the fact you need to actually download the stupidly large 212GB first, before you can then uninstall parts of the game you don't want. How about choosing which parts of the game you want to install from the first place? That would be a much better option.

Hell, the standalone Warzone client for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is 80-100GB... what if I'm someone who doesn't want to play Warzone at all? Why do I need to download nearly 100GB for nothing? Come on, game developers -- step it up.

