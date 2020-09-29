PS4 games may have 'unexpected behavior' when playing on PlayStation 5

PlayStation.com website source code may reveal new info about the PS5, including PS Plus support, backward compatibility, & more.

According to source code found on the PlayStation 5's console checkout page, PS4 game playback on PS5 may not always be a smooth experience. The code mentions many instances of the PS5 and outlines bullet points/info on specific features and warnings about the console itself.

The page specifically says not every PS4 game will be playable on the PS5, which is something Sony already confirmed. Sony's Jim Ryan said 99% of PS4 games would be playable on PS5. OS updates are required as more PS4 games are added to PS5's BC functionality. The full selection of these games may not be boosted, however; the code also says certain games are marked as "boost mode enabled."

Another interesting tidbit is that certain PS4 PS Plus games may not be fully compatible on PS5. The site didn't go into detail on what features won't be available, but this may extend to online play capabilities, and just because a PS4 PS Plus game is playable on PS5 doesn't mean other things like online play are supported.

