Check out leaked gaming performance on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 leaked gaming performance benchmarks are out, teasing that it has 10% more performance over the RTX 3080.

This weekend has been totally filled with leaked benchmarks on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card -- where we first had leaked benchmark scores on the RTX 3090, more leaked benchmark scores on the RTX 3090, but now it's time for gaming performance on the RTX 3090.

The gaming performance numbers for the GeForce RTX 3090 are coming from the same source: TecLab, with VideoCardz picking it up. The Chinese TechLab team are using an Intel Core i9-10900K processor with DDR4 memory clocked at 4133MHz.

As for the gaming performance, VideoCardz has a handy chart that I've embedded below that shows we can expect an average of 10% more performance over the already ridiculously fast GeForce RTX 3080.

I wouldn't recommend buying the GeForce RTX 3090 until official reviews are out (my card is on the way, I will have a day one review of the RTX 3090) and even then... it's $1500. It's over double the cost of the RTX 3080 with around 10% more performance.

Even if you are in a VRAM starved situation and the RTX 3080 and its 10GB of GDDR6X isn't enough, wait for the 20GB models that are going to be coming soon. They'll be nearly as fast as the GeForce RTX 3090, have nearly as much RAM (20GB vs 24GB) and be around half the cost.

But if you wanted that Founders Edition goodness, because they do look really freaking nice this generation -- then the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition is going to be a card you'll want to keep your eyes on if you want the best performance, no matter what (and there are plenty of gamers out there like that, and NVIDIA knows that).

GeForce RTX 3090: A Big, Ferocious GPU

It's the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power 60 fps at 8K resolution.

24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads.

It's up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.

It even comes with silencer - a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design - up to 10x quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler than the TITAN RTX.

Available starting Sept. 24 at $1,499.

New features