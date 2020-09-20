Check out leaked gaming performance on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 leaked gaming performance benchmarks are out, teasing that it has 10% more performance over the RTX 3080.
This weekend has been totally filled with leaked benchmarks on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card -- where we first had leaked benchmark scores on the RTX 3090, more leaked benchmark scores on the RTX 3090, but now it's time for gaming performance on the RTX 3090.
The gaming performance numbers for the GeForce RTX 3090 are coming from the same source: TecLab, with VideoCardz picking it up. The Chinese TechLab team are using an Intel Core i9-10900K processor with DDR4 memory clocked at 4133MHz.
As for the gaming performance, VideoCardz has a handy chart that I've embedded below that shows we can expect an average of 10% more performance over the already ridiculously fast GeForce RTX 3080.
I wouldn't recommend buying the GeForce RTX 3090 until official reviews are out (my card is on the way, I will have a day one review of the RTX 3090) and even then... it's $1500. It's over double the cost of the RTX 3080 with around 10% more performance.
Even if you are in a VRAM starved situation and the RTX 3080 and its 10GB of GDDR6X isn't enough, wait for the 20GB models that are going to be coming soon. They'll be nearly as fast as the GeForce RTX 3090, have nearly as much RAM (20GB vs 24GB) and be around half the cost.
But if you wanted that Founders Edition goodness, because they do look really freaking nice this generation -- then the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition is going to be a card you'll want to keep your eyes on if you want the best performance, no matter what (and there are plenty of gamers out there like that, and NVIDIA knows that).
Check out all the gaming performance on the GeForce RTX 3090 here.
GeForce RTX 3090: A Big, Ferocious GPU
- It's the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power 60 fps at 8K resolution.
- 24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads.
- It's up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.
- It even comes with silencer - a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design - up to 10x quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler than the TITAN RTX.
- Available starting Sept. 24 at $1,499.
New features
- Dual-Axial, Flow-Through Thermal Solution - Up to 2x more cooling performance, with a stunning unibody design. Gamers and creators will be able to enjoy unrivaled performance while their GPUs simultaneously run cooler and quieter than ever.
- Exquisite Mechanical and Electrical Design - A stronger mechanical structure - with a new low-profile leaf spring along with a new 12-pin power connector - allows more space for components and cooling, and is compatible with 8-pin connectors in existing power supplies, with an included adapter.
- HDMI 2.1 - The increased bandwidth provided by HDMI 2.1 allows, for the first time, a single cable connection to 8K HDR TVs for ultra-high-resolution gaming.
- AV1 Decode - First discrete GPUs with support for the new AV1 codec, enabling gamers to watch up to 8K HDR internet video using as much as 50 percent less bandwidth.