Check out these leaked NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 benchmark scores

NVIDIA's beast 8K gaming card in the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked 3DMark scores: 19% faster than RTX 3080, 42% faster than RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA's new beasty GeForce RTX 3090 is coming really soon, and will be an 8K gaming beast -- but now we have some leaked 3DMark benchmark scores to drool over.

The new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is based on the GA102-300 GPU, and when used in 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme (4K) the graphics score the RTX 3090 pumps out is 10328. Compare this to the 8596 of the RTX 3080 and the 6503 of the RTX 2080 Ti, and 5265 of the RTX 2080 SUPER.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 packs 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory, and priced at $1499 -- it launches on September 24. I have samples in the air and on the way, I can't wait.

