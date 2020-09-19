NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's some more leaked benchmarks on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Right after the first GeForce RTX 3090 benchmark leaks, the floodgates opened: here are even more benchmarks on the RTX 3090.

Published Sat, Sep 19 2020 1:22 AM CDT
It's nearly 4pm on a sunny Saturday afternoon and I am working yet again, but I absolutely love it -- on the bleeding edge of all of these GeForce RTX 3090 benchmark leaks.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

VideoCardz reported one only minutes ago, and right after I had that story out and then the story on GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO with its interesting blower-style design, we have even more benchmark leaks on NVIDIA's new 8K gaming beast: the GeForce RTX 3090.

There's a bunch of 3DMark screenshots and benchmarks to scour over, but the most interesting part of this is a member of the Overclock.net forums 'vmanuelgm' and his post about modding the RTX 3090. He has a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC before launch, and reportedly successfully shunt modded the card.

[GIGABYTE RTX 3090 Gaming OC - Unigine Superposition 1080p Extreme + Shunt Mod]

This increased the power consumption on the card from 390W to a huge 550W... wowzers. I want to do this to a GeForce RTX 3090 as soon as I get one.

  • Read more: Here's a family photo of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards.
GeForce RTX 3090: A Big, Ferocious GPU

  • It's the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power 60 fps at 8K resolution.
  • 24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads.
  • It's up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.
  • It even comes with silencer - a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design - up to 10x quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler than the TITAN RTX.
  • Available starting Sept. 24 at $1,499.

New features

  • Dual-Axial, Flow-Through Thermal Solution - Up to 2x more cooling performance, with a stunning unibody design. Gamers and creators will be able to enjoy unrivaled performance while their GPUs simultaneously run cooler and quieter than ever.
  • Exquisite Mechanical and Electrical Design - A stronger mechanical structure - with a new low-profile leaf spring along with a new 12-pin power connector - allows more space for components and cooling, and is compatible with 8-pin connectors in existing power supplies, with an included adapter.
  • HDMI 2.1 - The increased bandwidth provided by HDMI 2.1 allows, for the first time, a single cable connection to 8K HDR TVs for ultra-high-resolution gaming.
  • AV1 Decode - First discrete GPUs with support for the new AV1 codec, enabling gamers to watch up to 8K HDR internet video using as much as 50 percent less bandwidth.
