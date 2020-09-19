Here's some more leaked benchmarks on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Right after the first GeForce RTX 3090 benchmark leaks, the floodgates opened: here are even more benchmarks on the RTX 3090.

It's nearly 4pm on a sunny Saturday afternoon and I am working yet again, but I absolutely love it -- on the bleeding edge of all of these GeForce RTX 3090 benchmark leaks.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

VideoCardz reported one only minutes ago, and right after I had that story out and then the story on GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO with its interesting blower-style design, we have even more benchmark leaks on NVIDIA's new 8K gaming beast: the GeForce RTX 3090.

There's a bunch of 3DMark screenshots and benchmarks to scour over, but the most interesting part of this is a member of the Overclock.net forums 'vmanuelgm' and his post about modding the RTX 3090. He has a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC before launch, and reportedly successfully shunt modded the card.

[GIGABYTE RTX 3090 Gaming OC - Unigine Superposition 1080p Extreme + Shunt Mod]

This increased the power consumption on the card from 390W to a huge 550W... wowzers. I want to do this to a GeForce RTX 3090 as soon as I get one.

Read more: Here's a : Here's a family photo of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards.

GeForce RTX 3090: A Big, Ferocious GPU

It's the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power 60 fps at 8K resolution.

24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads.

It's up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.

It even comes with silencer - a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design - up to 10x quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler than the TITAN RTX.

Available starting Sept. 24 at $1,499.

New features