Sony apologizes for PS5 pre order fiasco, more supply incoming

Sony's bad handling of the PlayStation 5 pre-order situation caused lots of ire from fans, now Sony promises to make up for it.

Published Sun, Sep 20 2020 1:36 PM CDT
The PS5 pre-order situation is a big fiasco for Sony, but the company says it'll iron things out in the coming weeks.

It's nearly impossible to pre-order a PlayStation 5 right now. Without warning, Sony put up a blog post saying pre-orders would begin a day after they revealed the PS5's price. Retailers apparently didn't get the memo and starting accepting pre-orders that night. This all flies in the face of Sony's promise to give gamers advance notice. "We'll let you know when preorder will happen. It's not going to happen with a minute's notice," Sony exec Eric Lempel said in July.

Suffice it to say, hardly anyone got a PS5 pre-order. Sony even had users sign up for the chance to pre-order a PlayStation 5. Not everyone got that chance (including me). Other retailers like Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Walmart were flooded with pre-order purchases. My own reservation on Amazon isn't guaranteed, and I placed it minutes after they went live.

Apparently Sony plans to change this.

On Twitter, Sony apologizes and says not only will more pre-orders be available soon, but the current stock of pre-orders doesn't represent the total console supply that'll release in 2020. Sony's Jim Ryan also re-confirmed that more PS5s will be shipped in 2020 than PS4s in 2013.

Sony also recently confirmed the PS5 supply cut rumors weren't true, and that production lines haven't been reduced.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

