PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin tomorrow, Sony confirms

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 pre-orders for the digital and physical editions start as early as tomorrow at select retailers.

Published Wed, Sep 16 2020 4:38 PM CDT
Sony today announced PlayStation 5 pricing and availability, and now they've confirmed pre-order dates.

PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin tomorrow, Sony confirms 32 | TweakTown.com
Sony's next-gen PS5 will be available for pre-order as early as tomorrow, September 17, 2020 across select retailers. SIE exec Jim Ryan confirmed the news on the PlayStation Blog, and also announced a staggered release for the system. North America, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, and South Korea will all get one-week early availability to the console:

Starting on November 12, PS5 will be available in seven key markets: the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

The global rollout will continue on November 19 with launches throughout the rest of the world*, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $399.99/¥39,980/€399.99 (MSRP), and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for an RRP of $499.99/¥49,980/€499.99 (MSRP).

Pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers, so please check with your local retailer.

PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin tomorrow, Sony confirms 65 | TweakTown.com
