Here's the new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 in a family photo

NVIDIA's new Ampere GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 all pictured side-by-side... and they look DELICIOUS.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 2:12 AM CDT
NVIDIA revealed its trio of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series cards last week, but now we have a family photo of all three of them side-by-side.

From left to right we have the GeForce RTX 3090 in all its girth and glory, next to it we have the GeForce RTX 3080 and on the far right the GeForce RTX 3070. It's funny, the GeForce RTX 3090 is so absurdly large that it makes the still-chunky GeForce RTX 3080 look small, and the RTX 3070 puny in comparison.

NVIDIA has a huge triple-slot design for the GeForce RTX 3090, which houses 24GB of GDDR6X memory while the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 are both dual-slot graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3070 has its dual fans on the front, with no rear fan (unlike the other two cards).

  • RTX 3090: 13.8 cm (W) x 31.3 cm (L), 3-slot
  • RTX 3080: 11.cm (W) x 28.5 cm (L), 2-slot
  • RTX 3070: 11.2 cm (W) x 24.2 cm (L), 2-slot

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 launches on September 17, and you can come back to TweakTown for your day one content and an avalanche of RTX 3080 content with 8K benchmarks, DLSS 2.x benchmarks, triple 4K benchmarks, and a boat load of custom RTX 3080 reviews.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

