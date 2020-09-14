Amazon hiring 100,000 people in US, Canada with $15 minimum wage

Amazon is massively expanding its workforce, announcing 100,000 new jobs on offer at $15 minimum wage and even $1000 sign-on bonus.

Amazon has just announced it has 100,000 new positions in order to better position itself for the gigantic increase in online shopping because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new 100,000 positions will be available across the United States and Canada, throughout all of its operations, warehouses, delivery stations, and everything in between. Amazon is offering $15 per hour minimum wage with benefits, and even "up to $1000" in sign-on bonuses in specific cities.

Amazon will be hosting a virtual career day on Wednesday, where it will open up its arms to 33,000 new job openings in both corporate and technology-focused roles. The average pay for a corporate position at Amazon is $150,000 including salary, stock-based compensation and benefits.

This isn't the first time Amazon went on a hiring spree in 2020, where the company hired 175,000 temporary employees earlier this year when COVID-19 started. In May 2020 the company announced it would be permanently keeping 70% of those new staffers.