EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA packs 1.8GHz GPU boost clock

EVGA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA is the fastest custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card so far, 1.8GHz GPU boost clock.

EVGA has a pretty good stack of custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphcis cards coming, with no less than 5 custom RTX 3080 cards on the way.

The fastest of them all is EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA graphics card, which has a GPU boost clock of 1.8GHz -- making it the fastest custom GeForce RTX 3080 so far. It is a 2.75-slot graphics card, with a chunky triple-fan cooler with EVGA's in-house ICX3 cooling technology and full-cover backplate.

You will need triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors, compared to the single 12-pin (which requires dual 8-pin) PCIe power connectors on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card.