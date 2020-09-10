EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA packs 1.8GHz GPU boost clock
@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 10 2020 3:21 AM CDT
EVGA has a pretty good stack of custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphcis cards coming, with no less than 5 custom RTX 3080 cards on the way.
The fastest of them all is EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA graphics card, which has a GPU boost clock of 1.8GHz -- making it the fastest custom GeForce RTX 3080 so far. It is a 2.75-slot graphics card, with a chunky triple-fan cooler with EVGA's in-house ICX3 cooling technology and full-cover backplate.
You will need triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors, compared to the single 12-pin (which requires dual 8-pin) PCIe power connectors on NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card.
- EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra (10G-P5-3897-KR): 1800 MHz
- EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 (10G-P5-3895-KR): 1755 MHz
- EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra ( 10G-P5-3885-KR): 1755 MHz
- EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 (10G-P5-3883-KR): 1710 MHz
- EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Black (10G-P5-3881-KR): 1710 MHz
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com