So, custom GeForce RTX 3090 cards could cost upwards of $2000

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 in custom form with AIB partners could cost over $2000, with German retailer Caseking teasing prices.

NVIDIA will be kicking off the price of its riduclous but oh-so-delicious GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card at $1499, but you knew it wasn't going to stay there long.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The GeForce RTX 3090 isn't even out yet and we're seeing custom RTX 3090 pricing that is passing $2000, with German retailer Caseking.de listing custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards priced at €1,719 which converts to just over $2000 USD without taxes.

It looks like the cheapest custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is going to cost around $1855, while the cheapest custom GeForce RTX 3080 will cost around $900. This is without taxes in the US so those prices might be a little higher depending on where you live.

Still, we're looking at around $2000 (or more) for a high-end custom GeForce RTX 3090.

What do you think about that?

Considering it'll beat the pants off of the TITAN RTX that cost $2499, for around $2000 -- it is still a great deal.