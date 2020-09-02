NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Lenovo just confirmed NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, rocks 16GB of VRAM

Hey Lenovo, I think Uncle Jensen is not going to be happy -- leaking out NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti card with 16GB VRAM.

Published Wed, Sep 2 2020 5:33 AM CDT
Lenovo must be in some deep doo-doo right now, leaking out NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card which has 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Lenovo just confirmed NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, rocks 16GB of VRAM 03 | TweakTown.com
VideoCardz reports that it remains "unclear" whether this model is really the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, or whether it is the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER -- with the site hearing "both names in private conversations with AIBs". I can back that up -- I've been trying to find out more information as well, and AIBs are confused as all heck.

Lenovo's new Legion T7 gaming system will be coming with a new Intel Core i7-10700K processor, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card which has 16GB of GDDR6 memory. This is an interesting addition to the stack, so let's refresh:

  • GeForce RTX 3090: 24GB GDDR6X
  • GeForce RTX 3080: 10GB GDDR6X
  • GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: 16GB GDDR6
  • GeForce RTX 3070: 8GB GDDR6
Lenovo just confirmed NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, rocks 16GB of VRAM 08 | TweakTown.com

Seems like things could get interesting, with RTX 30 series SUPER and Ti cards probably waiting in the wings for AMD to pounce with its jebait launch with RDNA 2... which I don't think NVIDIA is afraid of, at all -- although I have heard AIBs are saying NVIDIA is "worried" about RDNA 2.

I can't see it -- the RTX 3090 is a powerhouse, Big Navi at this point needs to be Biggest Navi Ever, if it wants to topple the new King.

Lenovo just confirmed NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, rocks 16GB of VRAM 02 | TweakTown.com
Lenovo just confirmed NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, rocks 16GB of VRAM 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

