NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Intel Xe GPU caught in the wild, 1.65GHz GPU clock with Tiger Lake CPU

Intel's new Xe GPU has been spotted, inside of a new Tiger Lake-powered laptop and found in a benchmark with 1.65GHz GPU clocks.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 31 2020 9:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new Xe GPU has made an appearance, spotted inside of a new Tiger Lake CPU. A new benchmark run was spotted by @TUM_APISAK, with a new Intel Xe logo, too.

Intel Xe GPU caught in the wild, 1.65GHz GPU clock with Tiger Lake CPU 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel will be unveiling its new Xe GPU-powered Tiger Lake CPU architecture on September 2, where I'm sure it will try to steal some of NVIDIA's glorious Ampere thunder. The new benchmark has the Intel Xe GPU with 768 ALUs (cores) and a GPU clock of 1.65GHz.

1.65GHz is much faster than the touted 1.3GHz GPU clocks that we were expecting, and it should be interesting to see how the GPU performs alongside the new Willow Cove CPU architecture on Intel's finally-it-is-here-kinda 10nm SuperFIN process.

Intel Xe GPU caught in the wild, 1.65GHz GPU clock with Tiger Lake CPU 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-9980XE Extreme Edition Processor (BX80673I99980X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1006.23
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/31/2020 at 6:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.