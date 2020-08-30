Chadwick Boseman's last tweet is now Twitter's most-liked tweet ever

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away last week, with the last tweet on his account now the most-liked tweet EVER.

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 29, after going through a huge 4-year battle with colon cancer.

Twitter has since confirmed that the last tweet on Boseman's account from his family, announcing he had passed away, has become the most-liked tweet in Twitter history. Boseman might have passed away, but what a way to go out as the King of Wakanda.

The obituary tweet quickly gained traction, with over 7.2 million likes -- and unfortunately, records like this shouldn't be broken with someones death. It's just so unfortunate, RIP Mr. Boseman -- King T'Challa of Wakanda.

I actually want to add to this news: as someone who has lost someone very close to me from cancer, my heart is with Boseman, his family, and everyone who was close to him. Cancer is a mofo, and he had unbelievable strength to continue pumping out movies and travelling the world -- spending time away from his family, when he was going through all of this.

That's the strength of a king.

RIP Chadwick.